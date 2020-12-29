USFK to begin initial COVID-19 vaccinations

This photo provided by the US Forces Korea (USFK) on Monday, shows officials moving Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine delivered to Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province. (US Forces Korea)

US Forces Korea (USFK) was to begin administering its initial doses of a COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday to health care workers and first responders, officials said.



The first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrived in South Korea last week and was distributed to USFK's three military treatment facilities on Monday, according to the US military.



The three sites are Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul; Osan Air Base in the same city; and Kunsan base located in the western city of Gunsan.



"The inoculation will begin Tuesday on the locations, and front-line health care workers and first responders such as firefighters will take the shot first," a USFK official said.



The US Department of Defense earlier chose the USFK headquarters as one of four sites outside the continental United States to receive the initial vaccinations. (Yonhap)