[Photo News] BTS stars in KB Kookmin's ad for Indonesia

K-pop boy band BTS stars in KB Kookmin Bank’s advertisement for Indonesia, with its megahit song “Dynamite” playing in the background, in this screen capture of the commercial released by the lender on Monday.
BTS has been KB Kookmin's global ambassador since 2018.
KB Kookmin has been expanding its presence in Indonesia in recent years and has so far acquired a 67 percent stake in Bank Bukopin, making it the largest shareholder.
