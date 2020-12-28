More karaokes close; pharmacies stay strong

Inside a karaoke (Yonhap)



The COVID-19 crisis has dealt a severe blow to small businesses as a whole, but the latest data on business closures reveals some have suffered more than others.



Karaoke lounges, indoor golf ranges and DVD rooms were hit hardest by the pandemic with the biggest increases in closing rates, according to the report by a state-run Korea Development Institute.



The think tank at the request of the government analyzed the second-quarter business closure data to find that closures in the three types of businesses greatly increased from a year earlier.





(Graph by The Korea Herald based on the statistics from Korea Development Institute)