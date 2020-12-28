 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Quarter of recent local COVID-19 infections originate among family members: PM

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 28, 2020 - 10:22       Updated : Dec 28, 2020 - 10:24
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun (C) speaks during an interagency meeting on the COVID-19 response held at Seoul City Hall on Monday. (Yonhap)
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun (C) speaks during an interagency meeting on the COVID-19 response held at Seoul City Hall on Monday. (Yonhap)
A quarter of all the new local COVID-19 patients over the past month were infected with the virus through family members, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Monday, calling for extra antivirus precautions inside homes.

"Among the local (COVID-19) patients who tested positive over the past month, 25 percent were found to have been infected via their family members," the prime minister said during an interagency meeting on the COVID-19 response.

He said that recent epidemiological investigations showed a pattern of economically active people in their 40s and 50s contracting the coronavirus first and then transmitting it to their family members.

A total of 44 percent of the recently confirmed COVID-19 patients in their 20s or younger, in particular, were found to have contracted the virus at home, the prime minister added.

Chung stressed that curbing such transmission cases inside homes is critical to taming the current wave of COVID-19 infections nationwide, calling for extra antivirus efforts at home.

"I ask (you) to keep personal sanitation rules at home as well and refrain from any family-related gatherings or events," Chung said.

"This week will be a decisive turning point that could put (the country) on a path to (COVID-19) proliferation or containment," he noted.

On Monday, South Korea reported 808 new coronavirus cases, the second day in a row that the daily infection tally has stayed below 1,000, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). In the 10 days prior to Saturday, the nation's daily virus cases hovered around 1,000. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114