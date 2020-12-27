 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

[Newsmaker] N. Korean exports to China down to $2,400 last month

By Ahn Sung-mi
Published : Dec 27, 2020 - 14:32       Updated : Dec 27, 2020 - 17:21
North Korea-China trade (Yonhap)
North Korea-China trade (Yonhap)

 North Korea’s exports to China slumped to just $2,382 last month, as the reclusive regime’s all-out push to stave off COVID-19 outbreak on its soil has brought trade with its largest economic partner to a halt.

In November, North Korean shipments to China totaled $2,382, the Voice of America reported Saturday, based on data from China’s General Administration of Customs.

This figure excludes $1.123 million of electricity exports. The VOA does not count this as exports, as the electricity comes from a jointly constructed hydroelectric power plant.

By items, cosmetics took up the largest amount, with Pyongyang shipping over $1,854, followed by miscellaneous items at $509 and soap at $19.

From January to November this year, North Korea’s export volume totaled $46.38 million, which was a plunge of 74 percent from the same period last year.

Meanwhile, Chinese shipments to the North last month totaled $148,000, down 42 percent from a month earlier.

Total trade volume between the two neighbors came to $1.27 million in November according to China’s customs data, down 23 percent from a month earlier and hitting its monthly all-time low since comparable data became available in 1998.

Early this year, North Korea was one of the first countries to shut down its borders, and it suspended all trade to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, dealing a blow to an already fragile economy from the fallout from international sanctions imposed against the country.

Pyongyang, continues to insist it has had zero COVID-19 cases, but many North Korean observers have cast doubt on the claim.

Earlier this month, Pyongyang imposed the highest level of emergency measures to prevent the coronavirus outbreak, including suspending operation of some public facilities, tightening regulation of sea entry and restricting the movement of people in the capital.

By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114