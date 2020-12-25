 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Yoon’s victory draws mixed reaction from lawmakers

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Dec 25, 2020 - 00:15       Updated : Dec 25, 2020 - 00:15
Supreme Prosecutors‘ Office building in Seocho-dong, Seoul (Yonhap)
Supreme Prosecutors‘ Office building in Seocho-dong, Seoul (Yonhap)

Seoul court’s decision lifting the two-month suspension on Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl drew mixed reaction from rival parties on Thursday.

While the opposition bloc, including the main opposition People Power Party, hailed the decision, the ruling Democratic Party of Korea expressed regret, saying the ruling undermines the stability of the administration.

Choi In-ho, a senior spokesman for the Democratic Party of Korea, said, “We deeply regret that the judiciary‘s judgment this time did not properly reflect the seriousness of the decision, which the administration decided to discipline in accordance with legal procedures.”

He added it is feared that this ruling will undermine the stability of the administration and lead to distrust of the judiciary, deepening the division of public opinion.

“We will systematically and strongly push ahead with the prosecution’s reform, which has been pursued since before the ruling, and launch theCorruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials without a hitch,” he added.

On the other hand, the main opposition People Power Party has welcomed the judgment.

Bae Joon-young, spokesman for People Power Party, said, “The prosecutor general is now returning to where he should be.”

“The court’s just ruling prevented the provocation that is prosecution reform, which is deformation of the prosecution in disguise,” he said, adding that the ruling was a “Christmas gift” that reassures the public that rule of law remains intact.

Hong Kyung-hee, a senior spokesman for the minor opposition People’s Party, said, “The decision is a manifestation of the court‘s will to protect the procedural legitimacy and public welfare through independence of prosecutors and procedural legitimacy, which is the essence of the rule of law.”

“We hope Yoon return to work immediately and focus on a neutral and strict investigation.”

Cheong Wa Dae did not offer its position on the day, saying, ”The court’s judgment came late.”

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114