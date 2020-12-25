Yoon’s victory draws mixed reaction from lawmakers

Seoul court’s decision lifting the two-month suspension on Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl drew mixed reaction from rival parties on Thursday.
While the opposition bloc, including the main opposition People Power Party, hailed the decision, the ruling Democratic Party of Korea expressed regret, saying the ruling undermines the stability of the administration.
Choi In-ho, a senior spokesman for the Democratic Party of Korea, said, “We deeply regret that the judiciary‘s judgment this time did not properly reflect the seriousness of the decision, which the administration decided to discipline in accordance with legal procedures.”
He added it is feared that this ruling will undermine the stability of the administration and lead to distrust of the judiciary, deepening the division of public opinion.
“We will systematically and strongly push ahead with the prosecution’s reform, which has been pursued since before the ruling, and launch theCorruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials without a hitch,” he added.
On the other hand, the main opposition People Power Party has welcomed the judgment.
Bae Joon-young, spokesman for People Power Party, said, “The prosecutor general is now returning to where he should be.”
“The court’s just ruling prevented the provocation that is prosecution reform, which is deformation of the prosecution in disguise,” he said, adding that the ruling was a “Christmas gift” that reassures the public that rule of law remains intact.
Hong Kyung-hee, a senior spokesman for the minor opposition People’s Party, said, “The decision is a manifestation of the court‘s will to protect the procedural legitimacy and public welfare through independence of prosecutors and procedural legitimacy, which is the essence of the rule of law.”
“We hope Yoon return to work immediately and focus on a neutral and strict investigation.”
Cheong Wa Dae did not offer its position on the day, saying, ”The court’s judgment came late.”
By Shin Ji-hye
