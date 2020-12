South Korea’s video game market was the fifth largest in the world in 2019, falling one position from the previous year, a report showed.



The country's video game market reached sales of 15.6 trillion won ($14.2 billion) last year, up 9 percent from the previous year, according to an annual report by the Korea Creative Content Agency.



The country ranked behind the United States, China, Japan and the United Kingdom in the global video market worth a total $186.5 billion last year. (Yonhap)