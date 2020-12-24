IYF hosts global dance competition to give joy amid pandemic





The “Online Creative Dance Competition” held by International Youth Fellowship (IYF)



International Youth Fellowship -- an international Christian youth organization -- held a global dance competition “Online Creative Dance Competition” that was streamed live on Saturday on its official YouTube channel under the title “Shall we dance like the stars?”



The dance competition aimed to foster hope and offer joy to people amid the pandemic, according to the organization. A total of 30 selected teams from around the world -- 20 teams from Korea and 15 teams from abroad --- contended in the event.



Four prizes were awarded to each department –- the student department and the youth department. The grand prize for the student department went to the dance team Overcome from Korea while the Youth department’s grand prize was awarded to Les Tresor from Cote d’lvoire.



IYF’s official YouTube channel “TRS20” livestreamed all the teams performing on Saturday starting from 7 p.m. The dance competition can be watched on IYF’s YouTube channel. The awards, including prize money, will be given to the awardees on Thursday.



“We decided to participate in the dance competition to give hope to many people who are discouraged by the pandemic. We are delighted to receive the award which we did not expect to win,” said Seol Eun-young from the Overcome team.



Established in 2001, IYF is a global youth organization and international NGO based in Christianity that aims to raise leaders with an international mindset through youth education and provide practical solutions to problems around the world. The organization‘s headquarters are in Seoul and there are a total of 94 branches worldwide.



By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)



