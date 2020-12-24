[Around the Hotels] Promotion and Packages



Winter holidays at Westin Chosun Seoul



The Westin Chosun Hotel presents the Little Playcation package for families with children seeking for winter holiday getaways.



The package deal offers coloring paper, crayons and fabric-cover sketchbook. After a cozy night, guests can have breakfast at the hotel’s all-day buffet restaurant Aria.



For those who make reservations for Junior Suite or above, bath salt and a bath bomb from French kids cosmetics brand Nailmatic Kids will be provided, along with a bath robe for babies to take the memories home. A special tent for kids will be installed in the room, creating an outdoor camping vibe.



For more information, call Westin Chosun Seoul (02) 771-0500.









WE Hotel Jeju offer seasonal yellowtail



WE Hotel Jeju offers fresh yellowtail from the waters off Jeju Island with the “Winter Yellow Tail Promotion” at its restaurant Dachae.



Unlike other fish that can decrease in flavor with size, the bigger the yellowtail, the tastier. Also with an ample amount of vitamin D, yellowtail helps prevent osteoporosis in adults.



The promotion offers yellowtail sashimi, yellowtail tempura and yellowtail soup for two for 70,000 won.



For more information and reservations, call WE Hotel Jeju at (064) 730-1271.









Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel offers ‘Fun & Safe’ package



Located at the heart of Songdo International Business District in Incheon, Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel offers its “Fun & Safe” package.



The package comes with a one-night stay in a deluxe room with a view of Songdo Central Park, dinner for two and up to two children under 13 at the hotel‘s restaurant, face masks, a welcome kit with hand sanitizer and hand cream, use of the hotel swimming pool (subject to closure depending on social distancing level) and board games that can be played in the guest room.



The package is available from Jan. 15 to Feb. 29, starting from 170,000 won.



For more information and reservations, call the Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel at (032) 835-1000.









Park Hyatt Seoul unlocks staycation with ‘Winter at Park’



Park Hyatt Seoul presents the ”Winter at the Park“ package, a seasonal getaway.



The package, available for stays until the end of February, combines one night in a Park Hyatt guestroom with 100,000 won in dining credits for use with room service and at all hotel restaurants, a gift of Aesop hand balm (75 milliliters) and use of the hotel swimming pool and fitness center. Guests choosing a suite are also presented with a complimentary bottle of wine and access to the hotel sauna. The package starts at 375,000 won per night for a standard room. Guests booking through the Park Hyatt website or mobile app are offered a complimentary bottle of welcome wine.



For bookings and inquiries call Park Hyatt Seoul at (02) 2016-1100 or online at parkhyattseoul.com.









JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul launches ‘JW Turkey to Go’



JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul’s all-day dining restaurant, Tavolo 24, celebrates the festive season with “JW Turkey To-Go,” available until the end of the year.



The promotion combines festive dining with the unique style of Tavolo 24. A tender roast turkey (4–5 kilograms) is accompanied by endive salad, cobb salad, broccoli salad, braised red cabbage with apple, butternut squash orzotto, seafood chowder, flamenco egg, British classic cottage pie featuring ground beef topped with creamy mashed potatoes, roasted purple sweet potato and seasonal strawberry tart for the price of 270,000 won. The strawberry tart must be ordered as a separate item for an additional 30,000 won.



Orders must be placed at least two days in advance by telephone, via Naver Booking or in person, and can be collected in person or received by a delivery service at an extra charge.



For reservations or inquiries call Tavolo 24 at (02) 2276-3320.