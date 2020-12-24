 Back To Top
Finance

S. Korean stocks open higher on deals on COVID-19 vaccines

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 24, 2020 - 09:44       Updated : Dec 24, 2020 - 09:44
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)
South Korean stocks opened higher Thursday as South Korea's deals to buy COVID-19 vaccines boosted investor sentiment.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 22.49 points, or 0.81 percent, to 2,782.31 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said the country has signed deals to purchase COVID-19 vaccines from US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen.

The government plans to offer shots of Janssen's vaccine in the second quarter of next year.

South Korea has recently experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases, prompting the government to roll out anti-virus measures, such as banning private gatherings of five or more people.

In Seoul, most large caps traded mixed.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics jumped 2.57 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix rose 1.29 percent.

Leading chemical firm LG Chem edged up 0.25 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI added 0.54 percent.

Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, advanced 1.35 percent.

Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics fell 0.5 percent, and Celltrion slipped 1.97 percent.

Internet portal giant Naver fell 1.06 percent, and rival Kakao lost 0.79 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,105.6 won against the US dollar, up 2.3 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
