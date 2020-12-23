Why alcohol brand mascots are making a comeback

Oriental Brewery‘s mascot character Lala Bear (OB)

Two major alcohol companies in Korea have one thing in common lately -- a high-profile retro mascot that has become the face of the company.



Oriental Brewery brought back its nostalgic bear character from the 1980s known as “Lala Bear,” while its rival HiteJinro released a blue bottled soju featuring its famous toad mascot last year, a character that dates to 1954.



Their foray into soft power territory comes following a year dominated by “Pengsoo,” a beloved giant penguin that went from being an educational TV channel’s mascot to a cultural icon here.



“After we released OB Lager last year, consumers showed interest in Lala Bear merchandise. We’ve also had multiple collaboration projects to produce collectables using a familiar character for the growing number of home drinkers this year,” an official at Oriental Brewery said.





OB Lager featuring Lala Bear on its package (OB)

Originally created in 1980 to represent Oriental Brewery’s pub franchise OB Bear, the bear character has been making appearances everywhere this year, collaborating with fashion brand Guess, getting the KakaoTalk emoticon treatment and even having its own pop-up shops at popular restaurants in Seoul and Suwon, Gyeonggi Province.



Jinro’s toad, which has no official name according to HiteJinro, has also enjoyed recent stardom. Having widely featured in TV commercials and on the label of the bottle, the company has teamed up with online retailer 11Street to sell a wide range of the toad-inspired merchandise in the Christmas season.



When asked about the character’s appeal, the company said the mascot is “familiar, yet new.”





Spigen Korea‘s collaboration project with HiteJinro earlier this year included a phone case, a shot glass, a strap and stickers. (Spigen Korea)