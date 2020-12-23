[Graphic News] Samsung ranks 5th in global computer monitor market in Q3: report









Samsung Electronics was the world's fifth-largest computer monitor vendor in the third quarter of the year, a report showed, as its shipments increased significantly amid the pandemic.



The South Korean tech giant had a market share of 9 percent in the global computer monitor market in the July-September period, up from 6.8 percent a year ago, according to market researcher International Data Corp.



Samsung’s computer monitor shipments jumped 52.8 percent on-year to 3.37 million units in the third quarter, the largest increase among the top five players, IDC data showed.



Dell Technologies was the leading vendor with a 16.9 percent market share, although its computer monitor shipments declined 1.9 percent on-year to 6.35 million units in the third quarter. (Yonhap)











