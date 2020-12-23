 Back To Top
Business

Samsung wins W815b order to build 4 LNG ships from Africa

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 23, 2020 - 14:23       Updated : Dec 23, 2020 - 14:39

This undated file photo provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co. shows an LNG ship built by the shipbuilder. (Samsung Heavy Industries Co.)
Samsung Heavy Industries Co., the world's second-biggest shipbuilder by orders, said Wednesday it has won a 815 billion-won ($734 million) order to build four liquefied natural gas ships for an African customer.

Samsung Heavy plans to supply the ships by May 2024, the company said.

Since Monday, the company has won orders to build eight LNG carriers with a total value of 1.6 trillion won.

The shipbuilder has so far won $5.5 billion worth of orders this year, which accounts for around 65 percent of its annual goal of $8.4 billion. (Yonhap)

