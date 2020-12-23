 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Daewoo E&C wins $455m deal from Mozambique

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 23, 2020 - 11:13       Updated : Dec 23, 2020 - 11:13
This map, provided by Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., shows the location of a project to build two liquefied natural gas (LNG) production trains in Mozambique. (Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co.)
This map, provided by Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., shows the location of a project to build two liquefied natural gas (LNG) production trains in Mozambique. (Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co.)
Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., a major builder in South Korea, said Wednesday it has won a $455 million order to build two liquefied natural gas (LNG) production trains in Mozambique.

Under the deal signed with CCS joint venture, Daewoo E&C will handle steel structures, mechanics, piping works and electronic instruments in the project at the Afungi Industrial Complex in northern Mozambique.

The joint venture, a special purpose company set up for the project, is composed of US oilfield services provider McDermott International Inc., Italy's Saipem SPA and Japan's Chiyoda Corp.Daewoo E&C said it is set to complete the project in 33 months after starting construction.

The two trains will have an annual production capacity of 6.4 million tons of LNG.

With the latest deal, Daewoo E&C has won orders worth 3.05 trillion won ($2.74 billion) so far this year, achieving 60 percent of its annual order target of 5.1 trillion won. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114