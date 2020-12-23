Daewoo E&C wins $455m deal from Mozambique

This map, provided by Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., shows the location of a project to build two liquefied natural gas (LNG) production trains in Mozambique. (Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co.)

Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., a major builder in South Korea, said Wednesday it has won a $455 million order to build two liquefied natural gas (LNG) production trains in Mozambique.



Under the deal signed with CCS joint venture, Daewoo E&C will handle steel structures, mechanics, piping works and electronic instruments in the project at the Afungi Industrial Complex in northern Mozambique.



The joint venture, a special purpose company set up for the project, is composed of US oilfield services provider McDermott International Inc., Italy's Saipem SPA and Japan's Chiyoda Corp.Daewoo E&C said it is set to complete the project in 33 months after starting construction.



The two trains will have an annual production capacity of 6.4 million tons of LNG.



With the latest deal, Daewoo E&C has won orders worth 3.05 trillion won ($2.74 billion) so far this year, achieving 60 percent of its annual order target of 5.1 trillion won. (Yonhap)