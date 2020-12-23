S. Korea to control abuse of chemicals in meat, fishery products

Meat on display at a supermarket in Seoul. (Yonhap)

South Korea said Wednesday it plans to adopt the positive list system (PLS) to regulate the maximum residue limit of chemicals in meat and fish products in 2024.



Under the measure, South Korea will set the ceiling of 0.01 milligrams per kilogram concerning the use of any types of drugs other than those from the positive list, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.



"The new rule is designed to prevent the misuse or abuse of unauthorized animal drugs and to enhance the safety control of imported meat and fish," the ministry said in a statement.



The PLS will be adopted for beef, pork, chicken, milk and eggs in January 2024.



Concerning products of other categories, South Korea plans to continue to work on details down the road.



The country earlier adopted the PLS for all fruits and vegetables in 2019. (Yonhap)