Galaxy S21 renders draw attention with new camera module, color scheme

(GSM Arena)
With less than a month left to the Samsung Galaxy S21 debut, leaks of renders of the first new phones of 2021 are raising expectations about remarkable changes brought to the Samsung devices.
The leaks offered glimpses into some noticeable changes in the Galaxy S21 lineup, such as smaller camera cutouts and greater use of flat displays.
While it has been widely known that the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the highest-end model among the lineup, would support the stylus S Pen as an option, the entry model Galaxy S21 and standard S21+ would also sport some remarkable features.
One big change to be made to the S21 series seems to be the camera cutout design at the rear of the S21 and S21+.
Circulating renders show that the rear camera module doesn’t just protrude itself like it did before. The frame of the S21 phones appear to be flowing to the back to merge with the camera bump.
(GSM Arena)
The entry model’s camera cutout in the latest render looks much narrower and thinner than the S20, which includes 12-megapixel wide and ultrawide cameras and a 64-megapixel telephoto module with 3x optical zoom.
The Ultra model is expected to maintain the 108-megapixel main camera with a 10-megapixel telephoto with 10x optical zoom. The 100x zoom feature on the S20 Ultra is not expected for the S21 Ultra.
The most recent renders reported by GSM Arena show that the Galaxy S21 series will come in four signature colors: pink, violet, white and dark gray.
They also hinted that the Galaxy S21 series would offer a two-tone color scheme for the first time.
For example, on the violet version, the camera module and frame could be metallic pink.
Compared to the predecessors S20 series, all of the three models are expected to feature similar sizes of Infinity-O displays – 6.2-inch Galaxy S21, 6.7-inch Galaxy S21+ and 6.8-inch Galaxy S21 Ultra. Only the Ultra version would be slightly reduced from its 6.9-inch predecessor.
But some leaks show that the S21+ could also have a flat display instead of the edge display as previous models had. The edge display has been the symbol of the Galaxy series for 10 years.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com
)