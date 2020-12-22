Galaxy S21 renders draw attention with new camera module, color scheme

(GSM Arena)





With less than a month left to the Samsung Galaxy S21 debut, leaks of renders of the first new phones of 2021 are raising expectations about remarkable changes brought to the Samsung devices.



The leaks offered glimpses into some noticeable changes in the Galaxy S21 lineup, such as smaller camera cutouts and greater use of flat displays.



While it has been widely known that the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the highest-end model among the lineup, would support the stylus S Pen as an option, the entry model Galaxy S21 and standard S21+ would also sport some remarkable features.



One big change to be made to the S21 series seems to be the camera cutout design at the rear of the S21 and S21+.



Circulating renders show that the rear camera module doesn’t just protrude itself like it did before. The frame of the S21 phones appear to be flowing to the back to merge with the camera bump.





