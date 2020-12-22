Korea Shipbuilding wins W607.2b LNG ship order in Panama

This photo taken Nov. 2, 2020, shows an LNG ship built by its main affiliate Hyundai Heavy Industries. (Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co.)

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., the world's leading shipbuilding group, said Tuesday it has received a 607.2 billion-won ($549 million) liquefied natural gas (LNG) ship order in Panama.



Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., one of three shipbuilding affiliates of the holding company, will build the three LNG carriers for an unidentified shipper in Panama by September 2024, the company said in a regulatory filing.



Two other shipbuilding affiliates are Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co.



So far this year, the three shipyards have bagged $9.4 billion worth of orders, achieving 85 percent of this year's order target of $11 billion. (Yonhap)