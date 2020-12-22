 Back To Top
National

S. Korea investigating more suspected highly pathogenic bird flu

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 22, 2020 - 11:45       Updated : Dec 22, 2020 - 11:45
Quarantine officials block a road to a farm in Eumseong, North Chungcheong Province, on Dec. 8, 2020, due to an outbreak of virulent bird flu there. (Yonhap)
Quarantine officials block a road to a farm in Eumseong, North Chungcheong Province, on Dec. 8, 2020, due to an outbreak of virulent bird flu there. (Yonhap)
South Korea's agricultural ministry said Tuesday it is currently investigating 20 suspected cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza from wild birds.

The country reported this year's first highly pathogenic avian influenza case from wild birds in late October. A total of 33 cases were confirmed from wild bird habitats across the country.

South Korea has so far also reported 18 highly pathogenic bird flu cases from poultry farms, including at a guest ranch, since late November.

On Monday, a suspected case was reported at a chicken farm in Yeoju, 105 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

The virus has spread at a faster pace in South Jeolla Province, which accounted for six infections. Four were from North Jeolla Province.

South Korea also completed culling around 6.1 million poultry, including 4 million chickens and 1.2 million quails.

Under local law, poultry within a 3-km radius of farms infected with highly pathogenic cases must be destroyed. (Yonhap)
