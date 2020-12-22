 Back To Top
Entertainment

BTS' 'Dynamite' rebounds to top 10 on Billboard Hot 100 with drop of holiday remix

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 22, 2020 - 11:41       Updated : Dec 22, 2020 - 11:41
These photos, provided by Big Hit Entertainment, show BTS singing in the music video for the holiday remix version of its hit song
K-pop superstar BTS' megahit song "Dynamite" has resurged to the top 10 on Billboard's main singles chart this week.

"Dynamite" ranked No. 9 on the Hot 100 chart to be refreshed Tuesday (US local time), up 15 notches from No. 24 last week, Billboard said Monday.

The rebound came following the release of the song's holiday remix on Dec. 11. The song's sales jumped 227 percent to 40,000, while streams were up 7 percent to 8.5 million, it added.

The holiday remix of the song has the addition of Christmas carol-like sounds in the background with a festive and hearty mood.

The chart-topper this week for the Hot 100 was Taylor Swift's "Willow," the main track of "Evermore," the singer's latest album released earlier this month, according to Billboard.

Billboard also said "Dynamite" rebounded to the top of the Global Excl. US Chart this week from the No. 3 spot last week.

"Dynamite," released on Aug. 21, earned the seven-piece band its first career No. 1 on Billboard's main singles chart. It also helped BTS earn a Grammy nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

BTS is set to perform at an online year-end concert featuring artists from Big Hit's labels on Dec. 31. (Yonhap)
