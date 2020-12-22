 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Exports of key products forecast to grow 12% in 2021: biz body

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 22, 2020 - 09:54       Updated : Dec 22, 2020 - 09:54
This file photo, taken June 4, 2020, shows stacks of import-export cargo containers at South Korea's largest seaport in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)
This file photo, taken June 4, 2020, shows stacks of import-export cargo containers at South Korea's largest seaport in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)
Exports of South Korea's key industries are expected to grow nearly 12 percent in 2021 thanks to economic rebounds in major economies, a business body said Tuesday.

The Korea Industry Alliance Forum (KIAF) projected overseas shipments of chips, automobiles and nine other major business sectors to expand 11.9 percent on-year to $422.2 billion next year.

Annualized growth forecasts are 14 percent for ships, 10.3 percent for automobiles, 6.4 percent for machinery and 3.9 percent for electronics.

"With vaccinations likely to end the new coronavirus, the global economy is expected to make a V-shaped recovery in the coming year, boosting South Korea's exports," KIAF chief Jeong Marn-ki said in an online forum.

Capital spending by chips, autos, electronics and four other sectors is forecast to reach 53.2 trillion won ($48.1 billion), down 3.1 percent from this year and 14.3 percent from 2019.

The semiconductor industry is predicted to expand 8 percent on-year in 2021, backed by economic recoveries in major markets and a limited increase in supply.

On the back of a base effect and eco-friendly policies across the globe, the battery sector is expected to grow a whopping 65 percent in 2021 from this year.

Output of South Korea's auto industry, the world's fifth-largest, is estimated to increase 10.3 percent on-year in 2021. Domestic demand is expected to drop 4.4 percent on-year to 1.82 million units, with exports likely to soar 22.9 percent to 2.34 million, according to the KIAF. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114