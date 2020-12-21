[Graphic News] 7 in 10 Koreans plan to travel abroad after COVID-19 vaccine development: poll









Seven out of 10 South Koreans plan to travel abroad after coronavirus vaccines are developed, a survey showed.



According to Incheon International Airport Corp.'s recent survey, 70.2 percent of South Koreans and 82 percent of foreign nationals said they have overseas travel plans after the development of COVID-19 vaccines is completed.



The survey was conducted on 1,000 Koreans and 600 foreign nationals from China, Japan, Vietnam and other countries from Oct. 30 to Nov. 20.



As for the travel destination, 42.2 percent of Koreans preferred Europe, while 57.2 percent of foreigners preferred Asia. (Yonhap)







