 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Mirae Asset subsidiary lists 1st ETFs on London Stock Exchange

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Dec 21, 2020 - 14:20       Updated : Dec 21, 2020 - 16:01
A promotional image of the London Stock Exchange welcoming the launch of Global X's new ETFs. (Mirae Asset Global Investments)
A promotional image of the London Stock Exchange welcoming the launch of Global X's new ETFs. (Mirae Asset Global Investments)
Mirae Asset Global Investments said Monday that its US exchange-traded funds provider subsidiary Global X has launched two products to be traded on the London Stock Exchange starting Friday.

The thematic ETFs -- Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health UCITS ETF and Global X Video Games & Esports UCITS ETF -- mark the first ETFs of a Korean-owned company to be listed on a European exchange. According to data from market researcher ETFGI, the total size of listed ETFs and exchange-traded products amount to $1.12 trillion as of November, with those of the United Kingdom taking up nearly half.

The Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health UCITS ETF is designed to offer investors access to companies driving advancements in the telemedicine and digital health theme. As of November, the ETF invests in 40 constituents, with over 80 percent based in the United States.

Meanwhile, Global X Video Games & Esports UCITS ETF enables an investor exposure to the evolution of digital entertainment via video games and esports, targeting 40 companies Japan, China, the US and Korea.

”We are thrilled to broaden access in Europe to Global X’s research-driven approach to thematic investing for the first time,“ said Rob Oliver, head of business development in Europe at Global X.

These are the latest addition to Mirae Asset’s global ETF platform ranging across the US, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea and Vietnam with over $50 billion in assets under management. Global X has been under the umbrella of Mirae Asset Group since 2018.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114