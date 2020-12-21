Mirae Asset subsidiary lists 1st ETFs on London Stock Exchange

A promotional image of the London Stock Exchange welcoming the launch of Global X's new ETFs. (Mirae Asset Global Investments)
Mirae Asset Global Investments said Monday that its US exchange-traded funds provider subsidiary Global X has launched two products to be traded on the London Stock Exchange starting Friday.
The thematic ETFs -- Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health UCITS ETF and Global X Video Games & Esports UCITS ETF -- mark the first ETFs of a Korean-owned company to be listed on a European exchange. According to data from market researcher ETFGI, the total size of listed ETFs and exchange-traded products amount to $1.12 trillion as of November, with those of the United Kingdom taking up nearly half.
The Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health UCITS ETF is designed to offer investors access to companies driving advancements in the telemedicine and digital health theme. As of November, the ETF invests in 40 constituents, with over 80 percent based in the United States.
Meanwhile, Global X Video Games & Esports UCITS ETF enables an investor exposure to the evolution of digital entertainment via video games and esports, targeting 40 companies Japan, China, the US and Korea.
”We are thrilled to broaden access in Europe to Global X’s research-driven approach to thematic investing for the first time,“ said Rob Oliver, head of business development in Europe at Global X.
These are the latest addition to Mirae Asset’s global ETF platform ranging across the US, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea and Vietnam with over $50 billion in assets under management. Global X has been under the umbrella of Mirae Asset Group since 2018.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com
)