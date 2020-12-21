Mobile games remain strong while PC games decline, KOCCA report

Total size and growth rate of the domestic gaming market from 2009 to 2018 (KOCCA)



The domestic gaming market in 2019 was worth 15.575 trillion won ($14.1 billion), a 9 percent increase from 2018, according to the Korea Creative Content Agency’s 2020 White Paper on Korean Games. Korea accounted for 6.2 percent of the global gaming market, putting it as the fifth biggest market.



A survey of 3,084 people showed that 70.5 percent of respondents had played games at least once since June 2019, with 91.1 percent of those who responded in the affirmative having played mobile games. While PC game use was significantly higher for men than women, there were no significant differences in utilization rates between men and women for mobile games.



The report also showed the continued success of mobile games.



Domestic gaming market share by field (KOCCA)