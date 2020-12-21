RM, Henry recognized for art patronage

RM of BTS (Arts Council Korea)



K-pop singers RM and Henry have been named This Year’s Art Patron by the Arts Council Korea.



The state-run Arts Council Korea on Monday announced six firms and four individuals selected for seven awards related to art patronage. The awards highlight supporters of the local arts scene.



BTS’ RM, who donated 100 million won ($91,000) to the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea in September made the individual awardee list. The MMCA used the donation to publish its out-of-print art publications for distribution to public libraries and schools.



Henry (Arts Council Korea)