 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Life&Style

RM, Henry recognized for art patronage

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Dec 21, 2020 - 15:49       Updated : Dec 21, 2020 - 15:49
RM of BTS (Arts Council Korea)
RM of BTS (Arts Council Korea)

K-pop singers RM and Henry have been named This Year’s Art Patron by the Arts Council Korea.

The state-run Arts Council Korea on Monday announced six firms and four individuals selected for seven awards related to art patronage. The awards highlight supporters of the local arts scene.

BTS’ RM, who donated 100 million won ($91,000) to the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea in September made the individual awardee list. The MMCA used the donation to publish its out-of-print art publications for distribution to public libraries and schools.
 
Henry (Arts Council Korea)
Henry (Arts Council Korea)

Singer Henry, who runs his own YouTube channel “Henry Together,” which discovers child music prodigies, was also recognized as an art patron. Henry is also an honorary ambassador of Orchestra of Dream, inspired by Venezuela’s youth orchestra movement “El Sistema.”

Other awardees include Ha Jung-woong, the honorary director of the Gwangju Museum of Art. Ha is an art collector who has donated some 12,000 works to art museums and universities.

Companies recognized for art patronage include local mobile carrier KT for its KT Chamber Orchestra, Oriental Brewery for supporting indie musicians suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Korea Electric Power Corporation and Naver TV, among others.

The awards ceremony was held in a virtual, livestreamed event on Monday. “Art patrons’ continued help supports the arts scene threatened by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Park Jong-kwan, the head of Art Council Korea, said. “I thank the patrons who have continued their support at times like this.”

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114