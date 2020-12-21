RM, Henry recognized for art patronage

RM of BTS (Arts Council Korea)
K-pop singers RM and Henry have been named This Year’s Art Patron by the Arts Council Korea.
The state-run Arts Council Korea on Monday announced six firms and four individuals selected for seven awards related to art patronage. The awards highlight supporters of the local arts scene.
BTS’ RM, who donated 100 million won ($91,000) to the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea in September made the individual awardee list. The MMCA used the donation to publish its out-of-print art publications for distribution to public libraries and schools.
Henry (Arts Council Korea)
Singer Henry, who runs his own YouTube channel “Henry Together,” which discovers child music prodigies, was also recognized as an art patron. Henry is also an honorary ambassador of Orchestra of Dream, inspired by Venezuela’s youth orchestra movement “El Sistema.”
Other awardees include Ha Jung-woong, the honorary director of the Gwangju Museum of Art. Ha is an art collector who has donated some 12,000 works to art museums and universities.
Companies recognized for art patronage include local mobile carrier KT for its KT Chamber Orchestra, Oriental Brewery for supporting indie musicians suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Korea Electric Power Corporation and Naver TV, among others.
The awards ceremony was held in a virtual, livestreamed event on Monday. “Art patrons’ continued help supports the arts scene threatened by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Park Jong-kwan, the head of Art Council Korea, said. “I thank the patrons who have continued their support at times like this.”
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
)