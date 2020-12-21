JTI Korea makes donation to provide smart devices for education

JTI Korea Executive Director Cheong Kyung-il and Community Chest of Korea Secretary-General Kim Yeon-soon pose during the donation ceremony at the Community Chest of Korea headquarter in Seoul on Thursday. (JTI Korea)
JTI Korea has made donations to Community Chest of Korea to provide smart devices to support education of the socially vulnerable, the company said Monday.
The tobacco company said the fund will be delivered to Work Together Foundation to buy smart devices for education, as schools are running online classes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are making the donations to help students who are facing difficulties in taking classes online (due to lack of devices) and to improve the education environment,” JTI Korea Executive Director Cheong Kyung-il said during the donation ceremony held Thursday.
“We will continue to make contributions for local society so that this donation does not become a one-time event.”
JTI Korea said its corporate social responsibility program runs around three themes -- people, art and the environment. In July, the company made donations to the Environment Action Association, it added.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)