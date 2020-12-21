 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

T'way Air to adopt 3 A330-300 jets next year

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 21, 2020 - 09:50       Updated : Dec 21, 2020 - 09:50

This undated file photo provided by T'way Air shows a B787-800 passenger jet flying in the sky. (T'way Air)
This undated file photo provided by T'way Air shows a B787-800 passenger jet flying in the sky. (T'way Air)
T'way Air, a South Korean low-cost carrier, said Monday it will adopt three A330-300s next year in preemptive efforts to meet the post-coronavirus travel demand.

T'way Air has recently signed a letter of intent with European aircraft maker Airbus to lease the A330-300 passenger jets and plans to gradually inject them on the long-haul routes to Australia, Croatia, Singapore and Malaysia, the company said in a statement.

T'way Air suspended most of its international routes in March as countries strengthened their entry restrictions amid virus fears. It recently resumed flights to Tokyo and Osaka to meet business travel demand.

The budget carrier currently operates 27 B737-800 chartered planes.

In October, the company began using two of its 27 B737-800 passenger jets to carry cargo on the Incheon-Ho Chi Minh City route as travel demand has dried up.

It plans to place the cargo, such as textiles and electronic parts, on the seats of the two B737-800s, and it will consider utilizing more passenger jets for cargo delivery depending on market conditions. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114