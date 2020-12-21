T'way Air to adopt 3 A330-300 jets next year

This undated file photo provided by T'way Air shows a B787-800 passenger jet flying in the sky. (T'way Air)

T'way Air, a South Korean low-cost carrier, said Monday it will adopt three A330-300s next year in preemptive efforts to meet the post-coronavirus travel demand.



T'way Air has recently signed a letter of intent with European aircraft maker Airbus to lease the A330-300 passenger jets and plans to gradually inject them on the long-haul routes to Australia, Croatia, Singapore and Malaysia, the company said in a statement.



T'way Air suspended most of its international routes in March as countries strengthened their entry restrictions amid virus fears. It recently resumed flights to Tokyo and Osaka to meet business travel demand.



The budget carrier currently operates 27 B737-800 chartered planes.



In October, the company began using two of its 27 B737-800 passenger jets to carry cargo on the Incheon-Ho Chi Minh City route as travel demand has dried up.



It plans to place the cargo, such as textiles and electronic parts, on the seats of the two B737-800s, and it will consider utilizing more passenger jets for cargo delivery depending on market conditions. (Yonhap)