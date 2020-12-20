 Back To Top
Business

S. Korea’s exports of kimchi products mark all-time high this year

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Dec 20, 2020 - 17:46       Updated : Dec 20, 2020 - 17:46
(CJ Cheiljedang)
(CJ Cheiljedang)


South Korea’s kimchi exports have reached an all-time high this year, government data showed Sunday.

According to the Korea Customs Service, overseas sales of kimchi amounted to $131.52 million as of November, surpassing $106 million, recorded for the whole of 2019.

By export destination, Japan accounted for 49.3 percent of the shipments, valued at $64.95 million. The US and Hong Kong followed, with $21.04 million and $7 million worth of sales.

The largest exporter was Daesang, the company behind the brand Jonggajip. Daesang is currently exporting its kimchi products to around 40 nations around the globe.

“The company has seen a significant increase in kimchi exports to the US. The value of kimchi exports to the US between January and October this year almost doubled compared to that of last year,” said an official from Daesang. “Consumer interest in kimchi, which helps strengthening the immune system, has contributed to strong sales abroad.”

CJ Cheiljedang, which came in second place in terms of export value, said its kimchi exports to the global market has marked an annual growth rate of 15 percent.

CJ Cheiljedang added, the company’s kimchi exports to the US has also marked a rapid growth this year, 50 percent on-year. The company said the COVID-19 lockdowns in the nation appeared to have helped its business in the US.

“Next year, the company plans to expand its kimchi exports via its online and offline venues,” a CJ Cheiljedang official said.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
