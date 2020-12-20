Dongsuh makes W5m year-end donation

Choi Sang-in (left), associate vice president of Dongsuh Foods, poses for a picture with Kim Youn-soon, secretary general of the Community Chest of Korea, during a donation ceremony in central Seoul. (Dongsuh)
South Korean food and beverage manufacturer Dongsuh Foods and its holding firm, Dongsuh Companies, made year-end donations worth 550 million won ($500,000), the companies said Sunday.
The donations are for the Community Chest of Korea, ChildFund Korea and the Korea Foundation for Women, according to the companies.
The money will be spent on basic necessities for low-income families as well as medical care for children from those families.
“We have decided to deliver the donation during the year-end giving season in hopes of helping those marginalized locals. (The companies) will continue to host a wide range of corporate social responsibility activities to help those in need,” they said in a statement.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)