 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Dongsuh makes W5m year-end donation

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Dec 20, 2020 - 17:18       Updated : Dec 20, 2020 - 17:18
Choi Sang-in (left), associate vice president of Dongsuh Foods, poses for a picture with Kim Youn-soon, secretary general of the Community Chest of Korea, during a donation ceremony in central Seoul. (Dongsuh)
Choi Sang-in (left), associate vice president of Dongsuh Foods, poses for a picture with Kim Youn-soon, secretary general of the Community Chest of Korea, during a donation ceremony in central Seoul. (Dongsuh)

South Korean food and beverage manufacturer Dongsuh Foods and its holding firm, Dongsuh Companies, made year-end donations worth 550 million won ($500,000), the companies said Sunday.

The donations are for the Community Chest of Korea, ChildFund Korea and the Korea Foundation for Women, according to the companies.

The money will be spent on basic necessities for low-income families as well as medical care for children from those families.

“We have decided to deliver the donation during the year-end giving season in hopes of helping those marginalized locals. (The companies) will continue to host a wide range of corporate social responsibility activities to help those in need,” they said in a statement.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114