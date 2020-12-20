More Koreans dying of COVID-19 without ever receiving care

Another Seoul resident died waiting for hospital treatment more than a day after he was confirmed to have the new coronavirus, South Korean officials said Sunday. This is the second known case of a patient dying at home in the capital.
The man in his 60s died at his home in Guro-gu, southern Seoul, in the early hours of Sunday, according to the officials. He was diagnosed with the virus around noon Friday, while he was self-isolating after coming into close contact with a patient.
Earlier this week, on Tuesday, a 64-year-old man in Dongdaemun-gu in eastern Seoul died at home after having waited three days to be admitted to a hospital. He was discovered dead by emergency dispatchers after his wife, who was hospitalized with COVID-19, called 119 saying he couldn’t be reached.
A Dongdaemun-gu official said over the phone that the 64-year-old wasn’t assigned a bed immediately as he was relatively young. He had high blood pressure and diabetes but could self-medicate, so his case was not classified as an emergency.
Although he initially experienced mild symptoms, his condition appears to have worsened rapidly over the next few days, the district official said. His wife told officials that the night before he died, he told her over the phone that he had blood in his sputum and that he was in pain. The doctor who examined him after death said he had died of cardiopulmonary arrest.
In the few days that followed, two residents of a nursing home in Gyeonggi Province -- a woman in her 80s and a man in his 60s -- died before they could be transferred to a hospital. They were confirmed with the virus on Dec. 11 and 14, respectively.
At the same nursing home, three elderly patients in their 70s and 80s died Dec. 13-16 while waiting for hospital beds to open up.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency’s Dec. 14 situation report showed 13 patients died at home, and 30 died after arriving at emergency care centers.
Government officials recognize only three of these people as having died without ever having access to care.
In Saturday’s news briefing, officials at the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said they were debating whether some of the deaths could be categorized as “death before treatment.”
“Patients who die at a nursing home or psychiatric ward following a COVID-19 diagnosis are not completely bereft of medical attention, for instance,” said Gwack Jin, a senior official who is in charge of patient management. But he didn’t explain what kind of COVID-19 treatment the deceased nursing home residents were able to receive, or if the nursing home had the necessary equipment.
At least 368 people have been waiting at home for more than 24 hours since being confirmed with COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to the latest situation report from the national health agency.
Meanwhile, Korea’s daily new infection count on Sunday marked yet another high of 1,097 cases -- 1,072 locally transmitted and 25 imported. The cumulative number of official cases is 49,665.
Fifteen more people died, putting the death toll at 674.
Currently there are 14,269 patients who have been placed in isolation, of whom 278 were severely or critically ill.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)