[Breaking] Trump says US 'overwhelmingly approved' Moderna coronavirus vaccine

US President Donald Trump poses on the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center for coronavirus disease treatment, in Washington, in October. (Yonhap)



WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump announced Friday that the United States has authorized a second coronavirus vaccine.



"Moderna vaccine overwhelmingly approved. Distribution to start immediately," he wrote on Twitter.



This follows a recommendation by an expert panel on Thursday to grant emergency use approval for Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine in the United States. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to issue formal approval Friday.



A vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech was approved last week. (AFP)