Business

SK Group's Chey Tae-won elected as vice president of Asian sports governing body

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 18, 2020 - 19:46       Updated : Dec 18, 2020 - 19:46

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won (SK Group)
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won (SK Group)

Chey Tae-won, chairman of South Korea's SK Group, has been named vice president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), the top sports governing body on the continent.

"The General Assembly elected a new OCA Vice President to serve as coordinator for the 90 sports federations that take part in the five OCA multi-sport games: Chey Tae-won, Vice President of the Asian Handball Federation and President of the Korea Handball Federation," the OCA said on its website after its general assembly session held in Muscat, Oman, on Thursday.

Chey has served as head of the Korea Handball Federation since 2008.

He will fill a new vice president position created last year to deal with sports federations in five OCA-sanctioned sporting events, including the quadrennial Asian Games.

It is the first time that a South Korean has been elected as a vice president of the OCA. The OCA has a total of nine vice presidents.

Currently, Ryu Seung-min, South Korea's lone International Olympic Committee member, is an executive board member of the OCA. (Yonhap)

