KRX names former FSC vice chief as new chief exec

Korea Exchange new Chairman Sohn Byung-doo (KRX)
South Korea’s sole bourse operator has named Sohn Byung-doo, former vice chairman of the Financial Services Commission, to take the new chief post of the Korea Exchange, according to the officials Friday.
Sohn’s CEO appointment was approved by shareholders of the Korea Exchange, they added.
Prior to the shareholders meeting, he was named as the single candidate for the position earlier this month.
Sohn, 56, has had a 30-year career in the civil service. He worked at the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the presidential office and the FSC, before joining the KRX.
After attending his inauguration ceremony on Monday, he will serve a three-year term that ends Dec. 20, 2023.
The KRX also appointed Shinhwa Accounting Firm Chairman Park Cha-seok and Shinhan Investment President and CEO Lee Yung-chang as new nonexecutive directors. Their terms end on the same day as Sohn’s.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
