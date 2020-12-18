 Back To Top
Life&Style

Korea Travel Online Expo 2020 prepares travel for post-COVID era

By Lim Jang-won
Published : Dec 18, 2020 - 15:06       Updated : Dec 18, 2020 - 15:06
Official poster for Korea Travel Online Expo 2020 (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)
Official poster for Korea Travel Online Expo 2020 (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)

The annual Korea Travel Expo is being held online for the first time due to the pandemic situation until Tuesday.

Around 120 organizations, including Korea Tourism Organization and local governments, are participating in the online expo hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and run by Tourism and Korea Tourism Association aimed at providing information on travel after the pandemic has gone away or become less severe in the future.

The theme for the expo is “safe travel.” During the online expo, anyone in Korea can participate in sharing photos of places in Korea traveled while social distancing. Also, online exhibitions feature places that can be safely traveled in Korea. Major cities suggest their tourist sites and information on local products and travel packages can be found.

The expo also offers information on growing travel trends, such as camping, car-camping, city travel and traveling to places free of the coronavirus.

People tuning into the expo can win prizes, including travel certificates, by submitting photos or participating in viewing events.

For more information, visit the 2020 Korea Travel Online Expo at www.naenara.or.kr.

By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com)
