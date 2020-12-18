 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Celltrion inks supply agreement for COVID-19 test kit in US

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 18, 2020 - 11:25       Updated : Dec 18, 2020 - 11:25
This image, provided by South Korean biopharmaceutical giant Celltrion Inc. on Friday, shows the company's rapid antibody diagnostic test (RDT) kit for the coronavirus, named DiaTrust. (Celltrion Inc.)
This image, provided by South Korean biopharmaceutical giant Celltrion Inc. on Friday, shows the company's rapid antibody diagnostic test (RDT) kit for the coronavirus, named DiaTrust. (Celltrion Inc.)
South Korean biopharmaceutical giant Celltrion Inc. said Friday it has signed an agreement worth 240 billion won ($220 million) to supply a diagnostic kit for the novel coronavirus in the United States.

Under the agreement, Celltrion's rapid antibody diagnostic test (RDT) kit for the new coronavirus, named DiaTrust, will be distributed by Prime Healthcare Distributors.

The kit was co-developed by the South Korean in-vitro diagnostic company Humasis.

The new antibody detection test is most suitable for identifying acute or early infection of the COVID-19 virus, Celltrion said.

The agreement came after Celltrion canceled en earlier agreement worth 210 billion won ($185 million) with Prime Healthcare Distributors to distribute its rapid antigen kit, Sampinute. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114