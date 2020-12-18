 Back To Top
Entertainment

'Dynamite' becomes 6th BTS music video to hit 700m YouTube views

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 18, 2020 - 11:17       Updated : Dec 18, 2020 - 11:17

This image, provided by Big Hit Entertainment on Friday, celebrates the 700 million-view milestone on YouTube for the BTS music video
This image, provided by Big Hit Entertainment on Friday, celebrates the 700 million-view milestone on YouTube for the BTS music video "Dynamite." (Big Hit Entertainment)
The music video of "Dynamite," K-pop superstar BTS' 2020 megahit song, has racked up 700 million views on YouTube, its agency said Friday.

The video surpassed the mark at around 9:41 p.m. Thursday, just four months after its release, according to Big Hit Entertainment.

BTS now has six music videos that have more than 700 million views on the global video-sharing website, including "DNA," "Boy with Luv," "Fake Love," "MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)" and "Idol."

The disco-pop single "Dynamite" has been breaking records since it dropped, becoming the first song by a South Korean artist to top Billboard's main singles chart. It has stayed on the chart for 16 weeks.

The video attracted a record traffic of 3 million concurrent viewers upon its premiere on YouTube on Aug. 21, garnering over 100 million views in 24 hours globally.

Meanwhile, the K-pop act's latest album "BE" and its main track "Life Goes On" also made history by debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 charts last month. "Life Goes On" was the first No. 1 sung predominantly in Korean in the chart's 62-year history. (Yonhap)

