 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Coronavirus news overload increases prejudice, fear and anxiety: study

By Ock Hyun-ju
Published : Dec 17, 2020 - 16:12       Updated : Dec 17, 2020 - 16:28
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
The more news you watch about the coronavirus, the more likely you are to develop prejudice, fear and anxiety about getting infected, a study showed Thursday.

According to a survey of 1,500 adults by a research team led by psychiatry professor Kim Sung-wan at Chonnam National University Medical School, there was a noticeable decrease in prejudice, fear and anxiety among those who have more knowledge of COVID-19.

But consuming news on COVID-19 via mass media did not help people gain knowledge of the infectious disease, which the team said signals that the lack of factual information on news media exacerbates prejudice, fear and anxiety among news consumers.

The team conducted the survey with 1,500 people from across the country between late April and early May to analyze how much Koreans acquire information about the virus from the media and how much accurately they know about the virus. The team also assessed the respondents’ level of anxiety.

“The more knowledge people have about the infectious disease the less afraid they were, but the media did not contribute to increasing the level of knowledge among people. Rather, the more people were exposed to news about the coronavirus, the bigger their fear, prejudice and anxiety got,” Kim said in his dissertation, which was published in the Journal of Korean Medical Science on Monday.

Despite the need to deliver information about the scale of coronavirus outbreaks, there needs to be cooperation between journalists and medical personnel not to fan excessive fear and anxiety about the coronavirus, he added.

By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114