Fan vote determines LCK All-Stars players’ champions for All-Stars

The three in-game characters that League of Legends Champion Korea players will use to play against a Chinese team in the 2020 All-Stars on Saturday was revealed by Riot Games on Wednesday.
The characters, known as champions, were selected through an online vote by over 16,200 fans that took place from Dec. 12-14.
The 2020 LoL All-Stars is an annual LoL event where professional players, popular streamers and retired pros come together to play in a series of exhibition matches. The five participating pro players for LCK, one for each role in the game, were Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok and Kim “Canna” Chang-dong of T1, Cho “BeryL” Geon-hee and Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu of Damwon Gaming and Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu of Hanwha Life Esports. The five were chosen through a separate vote in November
For each player, the fans chose three champions, usually those that they performed exceptionally with during their professional careers or were signature champions. For Faker, it was LeBlanc, Zed and Nunu & Willump; Canna was given Camille, Jayce and Ornn; Deft got Ezreal, Samira and Jinx; Canyon was allocated Graves, Nidalee and Lee Sin; and BeryL was given Pantheon, Leona and Alistar.
The five players from China’s LoL Pro League, chosen through a similar process, are 369 (with champions Jax, Fiora and Ornn), Karsa (Lee Sin, Graves and Master Yi), Rookie (LeBlanc, Yasuo and Syndra), JackeyLove (Draven, Kai’Sa and Ezreal) and Baolan (Rakan, Nautilus and Ashe).
The All-Stars will start Friday with the minor regions playing the major regions such as Korea and China. The LPL and LCK will face each other Saturday with the fan-voted picks for the first match. The event can be seen through the Afreeca TV channel and on online platforms such as Naver, Afreeca TV, YouTube and Twitch among others.
Although the originalplan was for the participating LCK players to play at LoL Park Arena in Jongno, Seoul, the heightened social distancing measures mean the players will play online and the starting time has been moved forward to 1 p.m.
