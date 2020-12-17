[Around the Hotels] Promotions and Packages

Park Hyatt Seoul unlocks staycation with ‘Winter at Park’



Park Hyatt Seoul presents the Winter at the Park package, a seasonal getaway.



The package, available for stays until the end of February, combines one night in a Park Hyatt guestroom with 100,000 won in dining credits for use with room service and at all hotel restaurants, a gift of Aesop hand balm (75 milliliters) and use of the hotel swimming pool and fitness center. Guests choosing a suite are also presented with a complimentary bottle of wine and access to the hotel sauna. The package starts at 375,000 won per night in a standard room. Guests booking through the Park Hyatt website or mobile app are offered a complimentary bottle of welcome wine.



For bookings and inquiries call Park Hyatt Seoul at (02) 2016-1100 or online at parkhyattseoul.com.







JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul launches ‘JW Turkey to Go’



JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul’s all-day dining restaurant, Tavolo 24, celebrates the festive season with “JW Turkey To-Go,” available until the end of the year.



The promotion combines festive dining with the unique style of Tavolo 24. A tender roast turkey (4–5 kilograms) is accompanied by endive salad, cobb salad, broccoli salad, braised red cabbage with apple, butternut squash orzotto, seafood chowder, flamenco egg, British classic cottage pie featuring ground beef topped with creamy mashed potatoes, roasted purple sweet potato and seasonal strawberry tart for the price of 270,000 won. The strawberry tart must be ordered as a separate item for an additional 30,000 won.



Orders must be placed at least two days in advance by telephone, via Naver Booking or in person, and can be collected in person or received by a delivery service at an extra charge.



For reservations or inquiries call Tavolo 24 at (02) 2276-3320.







Christmas decor at Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas with charity event



Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas will display decorations and a tree brought together under the theme of “Heal-Ring,” a compound word inspired by “healing,” “circulation” and “recovery,” until early January. The 4.7-meter high “Crystal Ring Tree” placed at the center of the Lobby Lounge is decorated with sparkling crystal rings and is the perfect spot for photos.



The hotel also holds an exhibition and a charity event called “Christmas Tree of Hope.” It is part of the “Hopeful Ondol Project for Warm Winter,” a campaign organized by the Gangnam District Office and Community Chest of Korea, with donations to go to low-income residents in Gangnam-gu. The contribution for each small bear doll is 100,000 won, and large bear dolls are for donations of 1,000,000 won.



For applications or inquiries about the Christmas Tree of Hope event, call Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas at (02) 559-7422.







Andaz Seoul Gangnam launches Christmas cake promotion



Andaz Seoul Gangnam presents four kinds of Christmas cakes until Christmas at A’+Z cafe, located on the lobby floor. This year, the pastry chef has prepared Buche de Noel, Santa Claus mousse cake, Christmas fresh cream cake and Christmas cheesecake.



A’+Z also presents the traditional German and Italian Christmas stollen cakes, panettone, gingerbread houses with chocolate trees and other traditional Christmas baked goods during the festive season.



Christmas cakes are available at A’+Z cafe or on Naver Booking from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Advance reservations of two to three days are required. Cake prices range from 55,000 won to 78,000 won, and other baked goods are available from 12,000 won to 98,000 won.



For more details, call the A’+Z cafe at (02) 2193-1193.







Enjoy end-of-year stay with pets at L’Escape Hotel



L’Escape Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul offers the “Merry Together with Friends” package for guests who want to spend a cozy night with their pets during the holiday season. The hotel has set aside the ninth floor exclusively for guests with pets.



Guests using the package will be offered Santa Maria Novella pet mist, which is an alcohol-free deodorant. In addition, pet brand Howlpot’s bed along with pet utensils, toiletries and snacks, premium pet shampoo and pet towels will be provided for a comfortable stay. Also, breakfast and an afternoon tea set for two will be provided.



The package is available until the end of the year at a starting price of 340,000 won.



For more information, call the L’Escape Hotel at (02) 317-4000.