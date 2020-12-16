Canada pension fund to invest 300 bln won into fried chicken franchise BHC

(BHC)





Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) plans to invest 300 billion won ($275 million) into BHC Co., a fried chicken franchise operator in South Korea, an industry source said Wednesday.



CPPIB, Canada's biggest pension fund, is scheduled to sign a contract with BHC to become one of the new investors for the Korean firm, according to the source.



BHC saw sales grow 34 percent on-year to 318.6 billion won in 2019, and its operating profit jumped 62 percent on-year to 97 billion won last year. (Yonhap)