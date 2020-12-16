[Graphic News] N. Korea-China trade dips 73% on pandemic impact









North Korea's trade with China plunged more than 70 percent in the first nine months of the year due to Pyongyang’s border closure with its ally to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, a report showed.



Exports and imports between the two countries came to $530 million in the January-September period, down 73 percent from a year earlier, according to the report by the Korea International Trade Association.



North Korea's exports to its biggest economic partner nose-dived 70 percent on-year to $46 million, with its imports sinking 73 percent to $490 million.



North Korea has maintained its tight border closure with China since earlier this year and has claimed to be coronavirus-free.







