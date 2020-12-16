 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

New CEO vows to put Samsung Biologics on top of game in a decade

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Dec 16, 2020 - 17:28       Updated : Dec 16, 2020 - 17:28
CEO John Rim (Samsung Biologics)
CEO John Rim (Samsung Biologics)
Samsung Biologics’ newly appointed chief executive officer John Rim vowed in his inaugural address on Wednesday to put the company in the front of the race in contract research, development and manufacturing.

Samsung Biologics will continue to make preemptive investments in the contract manufacturing organization (CMO) business, in order to maintain its position as having the world’s largest biologics manufacturing facility.

As for the relatively new businesses of contract development (CDO) and research (CRO), Samsung Biologics will focus on securing capacity and superior technology, Rim said.

With the will to innovate and the spirit to challenge, Samsung Biologics will rise to rank highest among the top-tier global peers within the next 10 years, across all CMO, CDO and CRO businesses, the executive said.

Rim, having joined Samsung Biologics in September 2018, had supervised the company’s third and so-far the biggest biologics plant.

He has a Master’s degree in chemical engineering from Stanford University and a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University.

Prior to Samsung Biologics, Rim was chief financial officer at Roche and Genentech.

He is credited for the stable and even expanded orders the Samsung Group company received from global clients during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114