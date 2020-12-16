CICI announces 2021 award winners

The top six contestants on TV Chosun’s hit talent audition show “Mr. Trot” (CICI)





The top six contestants on TV Chosun’s hit talent audition show “Mr. Trot” will be honored by the Corea Image Communication Institute for their contributions to building a positive image of South Korea at home and overseas. The other winners at CICI’s 2021 award ceremony are the Generation Equality Forum’s Ambassador and Secretary-General Delphine O and Korean content creator Pinkfong’s song “Baby Shark.”



The institute’s 17th annual award ceremony will take place at the InterContinental Seoul Coex on Jan. 14.



The top six singers on “Mr. Trot,” also known as the Trot Men, will receive the Korea Image Stepping Stone Award for providing comfort to people during the difficult time of the pandemic.



The Korea Image Stepping Stone Bridge Award, which is awarded to foreigners who helped promote Korea’s image to the world, will go to Delphine O.



Generation Equality Forum Secretary-General Delphine O (CICI)



“Delphine O, a Korean French former member of the French National Assembly, contributed to the promotion of generational equality as Secretary-General of the Generation Equality Forum. Her work also became a steppingstone to promoting Korea to the world,” a CICI official said in a statement.



The Korea Image Budding Youth Award will be presented to “Baby Shark.” Last month, the English version of the “Baby Shark Dance” video became the most viewed video on YouTube, with more than 7.03 billion views.





Korean content creator Pinkfong’s “Baby Shark” (CICI)