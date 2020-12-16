 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

GS Group donates W4b to Community Chest of Korea

By Bae Hyunjung
Published : Dec 16, 2020 - 17:10       Updated : Dec 16, 2020 - 17:18

GS Group Chairman Huh Tae-soo. (GS Group)
GS Group Chairman Huh Tae-soo. (GS Group)
South Korea’s eighth-largest conglomerate GS Group has donated 4 billion won ($3.67 million) to the Community Chest of Korea, in a gesture to help the socially vulnerable, the group said Wednesday.

The business group has been making year-end donations to the charity organization since 2005 and the latest contribution has brought the accumulated total amount to 60 billion won.

“We hope to offer help and comfort to those who are going through difficult times due to the COVIE-19 crisis,” the group said in a release.

The energy and retail conglomerate also vowed to make the best use of its affiliates’ professional capacities to carry out sustainable activities to care for society and ultimately help the vulnerable stand on their own feet.

“For the sake of valuable and sustainable business, companies should not only participate in the country’s economy but also take on the responsibility for transparent management and mutual growth,” said Chairman Huh Tae-soo.

Apart from the group’s donation, individual GS affiliates have been carrying out their own corporate social responsibility programs.

Oil refiner GS Caltex held a blood donation campaign in partnership with the Korean Red Cross, responding to the increased number of hospitalized people amid the pandemic.

GS Retail donated 10,000 units of KF94-certified masks earlier this month to underprivileged people, teaming up with the Korea Disaster Relief Association and golf ball manufacturer Volvik.

GS Home Shopping has been providing a sales channel for products made by social enterprises that hire vulnerable people.

By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114