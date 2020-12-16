 Back To Top
Business

LG Display’s 88-inch 8K OLED wins Prime Minister’s accolade

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Dec 16, 2020 - 15:34       Updated : Dec 16, 2020 - 15:34
LG Display’s 88-inch 8K OLED (LG Display)
LG Display’s 88-inch 8K organic light-emitting diode display won the Prime Minister’s accolade at 2020 Korea Tech Show on Wednesday.

The prized display is the first product with such cutting-edge specifications to be commercialized in the world, LG Display said.

Prior to LGD’s 8K OLED, the advanced 8K display market had been dominated by liquid crystal displays. LGD’s 8K OLED is expected to be a game changer with every one of its 33 million pixels controllable for delicate visual presentation.

The Korea Tech Show is annually hosted by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, and awards those from the state research institutes, industry and academia who have developed groundbreaking technologies and products and contributed to the domestic industry.

In awarding LGD, the evaluating committee also took into consideration how LGD actively incorporated domestic partner firms for the development of core parts and equipment.

LGD has been on a streak in producing differentiated solutions. Since launching the world’s first mass-produced 55-inch OLED TV panels in 2013, LGD has rolled out ultra-thin “wallpaper” TV panels, sound-emanating Cinematic Sound OLEDs, rollable OLED TV panels and transparent OLED panels.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
