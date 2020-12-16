 Back To Top
National

Cheong Wa Dae checks cybersecurity amid growing non-contact activities

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 16, 2020 - 10:33       Updated : Dec 16, 2020 - 10:33
This file photo shows Suh Hoon, director of national security at Cheong Wa Dae, speaking at the National Assembly on Nov. 4. (Yonhap)
Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday it has reviewed South Korea's cybersecurity posture during a high-level interagency meeting, as non-contact activities have sharply increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Suh Hoon, director of national security at the presidential office, pointed out that the importance of cybersecurity has been highlighted more this year than at any other time.

He cited the spread of contactless activities, such as online classes and working from home.

Speaking at the annual "national cybersecurity policy coordination meeting," he called for the review of tasks on new security threats in the coronavirus era and a preemptive response.

It was held at the national crisis management center at Cheong Wa Dae, joined by vice ministerial officials at 16 government offices. (Yonhap)
