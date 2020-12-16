BTS' 'Dynamite' makes top 5 on Billboard's Pop Songs radio chart

This photo, provided by Big Hit Entertainment, shows BTS attending an online media event in Seoul on Sept. 2, 2020. (Big Hit Entertainment)

K-pop superstar BTS has hit the top five on a Billboard radio airplay chart for the first time with its mega-hit single "Dynamite."



The band's first English-language song rose one notch to rank fifth this week on the Pop Songs radio chart updated Tuesday (US time), according to Billboard.



The chart is one of the main radio airplay charts of Billboard, measuring total weekly plays of the top 40 songs on around 160 mainstream radio stations.



It is the first time that BTS has made it to the top five on the airplay chart, marking the highest ranking achieved by a Korean song. Rapper Psy's "Gangnam Style" finished 10th in 2012.



"Dynamite," which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in late August, has been making a belated spurt on radio charts in recent weeks.



It hit the top 10 on the Pop Songs radio chart last month for the first time and rose one by one to fifth place this week.



At the same time, the song finished 10th place this week on Billboard's Radio Songs chart, which gauges the airplay of all songs on radio stations stateside.



Thanks to its stellar radio airplay performance, "Dynamite" ranked 24th on the Hot 100 this week, down 14 notches from a week earlier, remaining on Billboard's singles chart for 16 straight weeks.



Meanwhile, BTS' latest EP "BE" ranked 18th on Billboard's 200 album chart for the third week. Since its release on Nov. 20, the eight-track album topped the chart in its first week and dropped to third the following week. (Yonhap)