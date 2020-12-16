 Back To Top
Business

Korea Shipbuilding bags W407b order from Asia

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 16, 2020 - 09:45       Updated : Dec 16, 2020 - 09:45
Liquefied natural gas carrier built by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co.(Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co.)
Liquefied natural gas carrier built by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co.(Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co.)
Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Wednesday that it has won a 407 billion won ($372 million) order from an Asian company.

Under the deal, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. is set to deliver two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers to the unidentified Asian company by October 2024, according to the unit of Korea Shipbuilding.

On Tuesday, Korea Shipbuilding won three orders worth 601 billion won to build two LNG carriers and a very large crude carrier (VLCC).

A LNG carrier worth 203 billion won to be built by Hyundai Heavy Industries will be delivered to a company in Bermuda by November 2024.

Another LNG carrier worth 203 billion won to be built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. will be delivered to a European company by November 2024.

Under another deal with an Asian company, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries will complete the construction of a VLCC worth 195 billion by March 2022. (Yonhap)

