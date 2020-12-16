S. Korea's export prices down for 4th straight month in November

South Korea's export (Yonhap)

South Korea's export prices fell for the fourth consecutive month in November as the local currency continued to strengthen against the US dollar, central bank data showed Wednesday.



The country's export price index, in terms of the local currency, declined 0.8 percent in November from the previous month, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).



The reading marked the fourth consecutive month of on-month decline after the index rose for a third month in a row in July.



From a year earlier, the index sank 4.9 percent, marking the 18th straight month of on-year decline.



The Korean currency rose 2.4 percent against the US dollar on-month in November.



South Korea's import prices declined for the fifth straight month last month, due mainly to falling prices of electronic goods, the BOK said.



The country's won-based import prices index decreased 0.3 percent last month from a month earlier, the BOK said. (Yonhap)

