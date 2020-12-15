 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Bourse operator again delays decision on scandal-ridden Kolon TissueGene

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 15, 2020 - 19:26       Updated : Dec 15, 2020 - 19:26

 

The corporate flag of Kolon Group at the group headquarters in Gwacheon, south of Seoul, on Jan. 6, 2020 (Yonhap)
The corporate flag of Kolon Group at the group headquarters in Gwacheon, south of Seoul, on Jan. 6, 2020 (Yonhap)

South Korea's bourse operator on Tuesday delayed its decision on whether to delist the scandal-ridden drugmaker Kolon TissueGene, saying it needs more time to review the issue.

The Korea Exchange said it will reopen a meeting on the fate of Kolon TissueGene, an affiliate of Kolon Life Science, later. It stopped short of announcing a specific date.

A week earlier, the KRX postponed its decision on the matter.

Kolon TissueGene was listed on the secondary Kosdaq market in 2017. The trading of Kolon TissueGene has been suspended since late May after the government revoked its permit to sell the gene therapy drug Invossa over mislabeling and false reporting of an ingredient.

In July, Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety banned the production and sale of Invossa after it canceled the license for the drug made by Kolon Life Science.

Kolon Life Science acknowledged that a substance in the joint pain treatment drug had been mislabeled since 2003, with authorities arguing the company intentionally failed to disclose additional data it discovered on the problem before submitting the drug for approval.

Last month, the KRX turned down Kolon TissueGene's proposed measures to improve its financial status, calling them "insufficient." The firm appealed the decision, asking for a second review.

As of its last trading on May 28, Kolon TissueGene's market cap stood at 489.6 billion won, with a 34.48 percent stake held by some 65,000 retail investors. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114