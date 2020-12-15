 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

1 in 5 married couples childless after 5 years: data

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : Dec 15, 2020 - 15:20       Updated : Dec 15, 2020 - 15:21
This photo collage shows a bride and groom against the background of a hospital’s neonatal ward. (Yonhap)
This photo collage shows a bride and groom against the background of a hospital’s neonatal ward. (Yonhap)
One out of every 5 couples in South Korea who got married in 2015 had no children last year, government data showed Tuesday. 

According to Statistics Korea, about 18 percent of the 216,008 couples who tied the knot in 2015 and remained married as of 2019 were still childless, marking the highest figure since 2015. The percentage of childless couples married for five years has been on an upward trend, having increased from 12.9 percent in 2015 to 16.9 percent in 2018.

The trend appears to be affected by a growing number of late marriages and by couples choosing to pursue so-called “dual income, no kids” lives, opting not to have children for various reasons such as financial well-being or prioritizing their careers. 

“Some women who married late are likely to face infertility problems, putting parenthood on hold. Meanwhile, the trend of not having children also affected the recent increase in childless married couples,” said Kim Jin, director of the administrative data management division at the statistics agency.

The agency predicted that the percentage of families with children would decrease from 31.4 percent to 16.3 percent by 2047.

Meanwhile, of the 998,000 couples who got married for the first time in the five years up to November last year, 42.5 percent had no children, a sharp increase from 40.2 percent a year earlier. The average number of children born to those couples stood at 0.71, down from 0.74 in the previous year, data showed. 

The latest figures reflect the chronic low birth rates that have plagued Asia’s fourth-largest economy for more than a decade. In 2019 the country’s total fertility rate -- an internationally recognized measure of the number of children born to each woman -- hit rock bottom at 0.92, the lowest among member countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114